BRIEF-UK'S CMA says to look at undertakings offer over SSCP-Acorn deal
* UK'S CMA to look undertakings offer over completed acquisition by sscp spring bidco limited of acorn care and education group in detail
FRANKFURT, July 20 The European Central Bank will start accepting Greek bank loans as collateral in its lending operations, it said on Friday, and added that Cyprus, Portugal and Italy credit claim frameworks had been extended.
"On July 5, 2012 the Governing Council approved the framework for additional credit claims (ACC) proposed by the Bank of Greece," the ECB said on its website.
Not all national central banks accept credit claims as collateral, and the responsibility for potential losses in the use of those claims as collateral is borne by national central banks. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Recurrent tensions between Greece and its official sector creditors are already reflected in Greece's sovereign rating, which has been at or below 'CCC' for nearly two years, Fitch Ratings says. Our sovereign credit assessment is underpinned by our assumption that the second review of Greece's third bailout programme will be completed well ahead of July, maintaining access to official funding. The IMF e
* Arrowpoint Asset Management reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kjzGE5) Further company coverage: