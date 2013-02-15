FRANKFURT Feb 15 The European Central Bank will
not use the euro's impact on inflation alone as grounds for
taking monetary policy decisions, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann
said, adding that he feared a "politicization" of exchange
rates.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Weidmann added that the
euro's exchange rate was broadly in line with fundamentals and
that the ECB would abstain from manipulating or directly
targeting the currency's level.
The euro's strength "is one factor among many in determining
future inflation rates", Weidmann, who heads Germany's
Bundesbank said in the interview conducted on Feb. 13.
He added: "We will certainly not justify any monetary policy
decision with one single factor".