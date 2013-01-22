BRUSSELS Jan 22 Pressuring a central bank to use ever looser monetary policy to address structural economic problems is a concern, European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Reuters hours after the Bank of Japan announced a switch to looser fiscal and monetary policy, Asmussen said that for the ECB exchange rates were not a policy target and that the Group of Seven was the appropriate forum for discussion on major currencies.

"There is reason for concern when public pressure is asserted on a central bank to do more when the problems are of a structural nature," the German ECB policymaker said on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union finance ministers. "Even looser monetary policy cannot solve structural problems."

The Bank of Japan announced on Tuesday its most determined effort yet to end years of economic stagnation, saying it would switch to an open-ended commitment to buying assets next year and double its inflation target to 2 percent.

Following stiff government pressure on the central bank to take bolder measures to pull Japan out of deflation, the BOJ issued a joint statement with the government promising to reach its new inflation goal "at the earliest possible time".

"The independence of a central bank is rightly a valuable good. The appearance of political dominance can weaken market confidence," Asmussen said.

His comments followed remarks late on Monday from Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann -- also an ECB policymaker -- who said government interference of the type directed at the Bank of Japan's policies threatened "an end to central bank autonomy".

"I like neither the term nor concept of currency wars. It is my deep conviction that international cooperation is the better way. For years, the Group of Seven has been the appropriate forum in questions of the major currencies," Asmussen said.

"One should not politicise the topic of exchange rates."

Asmussen and Weidmann are the latest in a string of policymakers worldwide to warn of the threat of a currency devaluation race as central banks pump out cash to support their economies, reducing their currencies' value in the process.

The ECB is bound by its mandate to pursue "price stability", which it defines as an inflation rate of just below 2 percent.

Asked at his Jan. 10 news conference whether the ECB risked "taking a hit" by focusing on price stability while other central banks conduct policies that affect their exchange rate, ECB President Mario Draghi said:

"I never comment on exchange rates, but the exchange rate is certainly a very important element as far as growth and price stability are concerned, and we certainly use it as one of the elements in our economic assessment," he said

"But it is not a policy target. That is to be kept in mind," Draghi added, a statement echoed by Asmussen. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, additional reporting by Paul Carrel in Frankfurt)