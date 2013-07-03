FRANKFURT, July 3 The European Central Bank
issued the following statement following Cyprus President Nicos
Anastasiades' visit on Wednesday to the ECB, where he met ECB
President Mario Draghi:
Today, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, HE Nicos
Anastasiades, met with Mr Mario Draghi, President of the
European Central Bank (ECB). President Anastasiades was
accompanied by Mr Harris Georgiades, Finance Minister and Mr
Panicos Demetriades, Governor of Central Bank of Cyprus. Mr
Joerg Asmussen and Mr Benoit Coeure, Executive Board members of
the ECB also participated in the meeting.
The meeting consisted of an exchange of views on the
on-going implementation of the macroeconomic adjustment
programme in Cyprus.
Both parties agreed that, in the period ahead, one priority
is to bring Bank of Cyprus out of resolution. The asset
valuation is expected for the second half of July, and the
discussions will continue when these results are available.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)