FRANKFURT, April 27 Cyprus's international
lenders have yet to decide if recent changes to the island's
insolvency law are enough to allow an outstanding review of its
aid programme to be concluded, the European Central Bank said on
Monday.
Earlier this month, lawmakers in Cyprus approved legislation
governing foreclosures, paving the way for the island to join
the ECB's sovereign bond-buying programme. But the ECB said no
final decision had been taken as to whether the Cypriot action
was enough to meet the terms of its aid-for-reform programme.
"The three institutions (International Monetary Fund,
European Central Bank, European Commission) are currently in
Nicosia and reviewing the detailed information on the insolvency
frameworks and other laws that the Cypriot parliament passed,"
said a spokesman. "A final assessment on whether recent actions
suffice to close the current review has therefore not been taken
yet."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet)