LUXEMBOURG May 5 A protracted period of low inflation is a risk for the euro zone economy but that is not the same as deflation, European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch said on Monday.

Speaking in Luxembourg ahead of the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday, Mersch said the central bank did not see high inflation over the medium term, adding: "We do not see, at the same moment, any deflationary risk over the medium term."

