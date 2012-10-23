NICOSIA Oct 23 Concerted action by the European Central Bank has started to yield positive results with an anticipated return to growth in the euro zone next year, Governing Council Member Panicos Demetriades said on Tuesday.

Demetriades, who heads the Central Bank of Cyprus, said action had been taken to bolster the euro zone's structure and that fears about the future of the currency were unfounded.

Member states, meanwhile, had taken decisive action to pursue fiscal and structural reform.

"The ECB has introduced new measures to ensure stability in the euro zone, aimed at easing unfounded fears about the future of the common currency and encouraging positive psychology in the market," Demetriades said in a draft speech to be made to business leaders.

As ECB President Mario Draghi had noted, he said, "signs of improvement had already been noted in markets, and it was anticipated the economy would return to growth next year."

Demetriades said the situation in Cyprus, which requested aid from the EU and IMF in June, remained challenging because of links of its financial sector to debt-crippled Greece.

The island's economy, in a recession from late 2011, was expected to contract until 2014, he said.

Cyprus's two largest banks sought state bailouts this year after their regulatory capital was depleted on an EU-sanctioned writedown, or haircut, on Greek sovereign debt.

The loss is the equivalent of 25 percent of Cyprus's 17 billion euro Gross Domestic Product.

Authorities on Monday said a final round of talks with lenders was imminent on a bailout speculated to exceed 10 billion euros, or 60 percent of Cyprus's GDP.

Though a final bailout amount is unclear, bank recapitalisation requirements will most likely form the bulk of aid. Cyprus wants the European Stability Mechanism to directly handle bank aid, a view reiterated by Demetriades.

"Cyprus has significantly helped Europe, and Greece by accepting the haircut which inflicted huge losses on Cypriot banks and Europe should, surely, help Cyprus in allowing the direct recapitalisation of its banks," he said.