NICOSIA, March 14 Ireland's issuance of its first long-term bond since being bailed out is an important step towards qualifying for help from the ECB's bond-buying programme, European Central Bank Governing Council member Panicos Demetriades said.

In an interview with Reuters, conducted on Wednesday, the Cyprus central bank governor said euro zone economic recovery was holding to its projected path and the Italian election stalemate had not increased risks to growth.

The currency area's 17 finance ministers will meet on Friday in Brussels after an EU leaders' summit to discuss an urgently needed financial bailout of Cyprus, to add to the rescues of Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

Demetriades said a failure to secure funding for Cyprus would present "a systemic risk" for the whole euro zone but would not be drawn on the detail as negotiations were at a delicate stage.

He added, however, that a reigniting of debt crisis turbulence was the biggest risk to the euro zone economy. "The periphery is the biggest risk (to recovery), and at the minute it is Cyprus," the governor said, urging its European partners to conclude a bailout this month.

Ireland launched on Wednesday its first benchmark 10-year bond since its EU/IMF bailout, a landmark on its route to becoming the first bailed-out euro zone country return to full market funding.

The debt sale was snapped up and took Dublin closer to meeting the rules for the ECB's yet-to-be-activated bond-buying programme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), but not fully there, Demetriades said.

"It is an important step toward fulfilling the conditions for OMT," he said, sitting by a coffee table in his office. "But for full market access, one needs to look at the entire broad range of maturities."

Demetriades dismissed the view that the ECB might want to keep the programme - which has imposed market calm since it was unveiled in September - exclusively for large countries, especially Spain and Italy.

"We don't design programmes for specific countries. OMT was not designed for large or small countries," the former professor said. "Once a country fulfils the requirements of the programme, then its size shouldn't work against it or for it."

GROWTH, INFLATION MUTED

Demetriades said Italian elections, which resulted in a stalemate, "has not had much of an impact on the euro zone economy".

A solid rebound in the United States could help Europe's economy recover faster, he said.

Demetriades said the currency bloc's debt-ridden countries had done well in their quest toward balanced budgets, saying they were approaching the end of that road and should now concentrate on structural economic reforms.

"We have not gone through all the fiscal adjustment, although we are toward the end," he said. "It is essential for governments to continue implementing structural reforms, to build further on the progress made in fiscal consolidation."

Demetriades said the 1.3 percent midpoint inflation estimate for 2014, in ECB staff projections published last week, was not a problem that needed immediate action even though it was well below the ECB's target of close to but below two percent.

"It is certainly on the low side but I do not see it as too low ... a wait-and-see policy is a sensible stance," he said, adding the ECB did not see a risk of deflation.

Demetriades characterised the ECB's interest rates, now at record-low level of 0.75 percent, as supporting recovery.

"Our monetary policy stance remains accommodative."

Demetriades said the ECB was working on the rules governing the securities it lends against.

"One has to appreciate that the collateral framework is very complex, it arguably needs to be simplified," he said.

But he ruled out new ultra-long term liquidity operations as financial markets had improved.

"I do not see the need at present for the Eurosystem to provide new longer-term refinancing operations, in light also of the partial LTRO repayments," he said.

He hinted, however, that the ECB could take further action to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which have much higher financing costs in the crisis-affected countries than their peers in the core.

"I don't think we should rule the possibility that there might be non-standard measures that may help particular sectors of the economy more than others," he said, when asked about SME funding difficulties.

While he declined to give out details of the moves the ECB is mulling, Demetriades was skeptical about the central bank buying securitised loans.

"I do not see that as a very realistic way forward, frankly," he said. (Editing by Mike Peacock)