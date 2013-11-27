FRANKFURT Nov 27 The European Central Bank would only cut its deposit rate into negative territory in an extreme situation, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday.

Constancio told a news conference the ECB was technically ready to cut the deposit rate, now at zero - a move that would see it effectively charging banks for holding their money overnight. He noted such a ploy had been tried in Denmark.

"It's different nevertheless to consider this for a big economic area like the euro area," he said. "Only in extreme situations, I think, could that measure be considered." (Writing by Paul Carrel)