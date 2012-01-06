(recasts, adds detail, trader comments)
* Emergency borrowing from ECB normalises
* Drop takes some heat out of banking sector fears
* Cash hoarding hits record highs
* Banks still reluctant to lend
By Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, Jan 6 Fears a euro zone bank
could soon collapse eased on Friday as use by lenders of
European Central Bank instant-access funding dropped sharply,
but record sums parked with the ECB overnight showed money
markets remained partly paralysed.
Banks tapped the emergency overnight window for less than 2
billion euros for the first time since the end of November.
The ECB charges 1.75 percent interest for the overnight
funds, which are borrowed anonymously, instead of the 1.0
percent on offer at its regular refinancing operations.
Barring a technical spike in mid-2010 as banks prepared for
the ECB's first injection of one-year loans, use of the funding
over the traditionally tense end-of-year period topped 17
billion euros for the first time since the collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
That sparked concerns that one or more euro zone banks might
be in trouble.
Banking sector tensions were also ratcheted up several
notches on Wednesday when UniCredit was forced to
deeply discount a 7.5 billion euro rights issue and its shares
tumbled, raising worries the fundraising could flop and other
banks may struggle to raise cash if they need it.
Elevated use of the overnight facility started in late
September, shortly before France and Belgium bailed out Dexia SA
and with the bank in the process of being broken up.
Questions started to surface however when the figure shot up
to 17 billion euros from 4 billion on Dec. 28. As the ECB does
not reveal which banks or how many take such funding, markets
were in the dark.
On Friday the figure dropped back to 1.86 billion euros,
still relatively high in historical terms but the first time
since Nov 28 it has been below 2 billion euros.
The drop also come after the latest injection of 1-week ECB
funding, suggesting a simple miscalculation may have been the
reason for the spike.
"One thing I couldn't understand over the last week and a
bit was that somebody was still borrowing over 15 (billion
euros) from the ECB every night. But that has now come down...
so we are moving in the right direction," said one London-based
euro zone money market trader who requested anonymity.
RECORD HOARDING
Other data illustrated the ongoing paralysis blighting the
money market as banks parked an all-time record 455 billion
euros overnight at the ECB, a figure expected to keep rising
over the next week.
The ECB flooded the financial system with an unprecedented
489 billion euros of ultra-cheap three-year loans late last
month in a bid to underpin banks' finances, prevent them
slamming the brakes on lending and hopefully repair fragile
confidence in the sector.
Banks are still digesting the cash, which has pushed excess
funding in the euro banking system to well over 400 billion
euros.
With the debt crisis showing no sign of easing, banks
continue to be wary of lending to each other. Many have also yet
to find corporate or consumer customers to lend the surplus to
or are keeping it to cover their own refinancings due this year.
The ECB pays 0.25 percent interest on overnight deposits,
well below the 0.369 percent for which banks could get on open
interbank markets, highlighting how many are currently
opting for safety over profit.
Traders say the ECB's massive funding injection of has
helped money markets around the world, though it has not
overcome a fundamental reluctance to lend beyond the extreme
short term.
"The market is obviously extremely liquid now.. (but) it has
done nothing to correct the fact that nobody will lend any money
beyond one week," ," said a European money market trader.
Longer-term lending would only return when the debt crisis
subsided or if a central clearing house was created, he said -
something only euro zone central banks had the ability to do.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, additional reporting by Sakari
Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)