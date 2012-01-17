FRANKFURT Jan 17 Commercial banks parked
over half a trillion euros at the European Central Bank, the
highest on record, as the mix of debt crisis worries and a
recent giant injection of ECB cash left banks awash with money
but too scared to lend it.
Overnight deposits at the ECB have been hitting new records
even since last month's first ever offering of three-year loans
from the ECB pumped 490 billion euros ($620 billion) into the
banking system.
ECB data on Tuesday showed deposits topped the half a
trillion mark for the first time ever, as banks parked a
staggering 502 billion euros, up from the 493 billion euros the
previous day.
It is likely to mark at least a temporary peak in the level
of hoarding.
The end of the ECB's monthly reserves cycle - the point when
banks have fulfilled their ECB targets and have few options to
juggle their funding - ends on Tuesday. Deposits traditionally
drop when the new reserves cycle begins and banks have more
funding freedom.
Changes to the ECB's reserves rules, which will mean banks
have to keep less of a cash buffer at the ECB, will also kick in
on Wednesday. The move will cut banks' reserves ratio
requirements to 1 percent from 2 percent and is set to save
banks 100 billion euros according to the ECB.
On one hand that could mean banks - who won't be able to
repay old ECB loans early - may have even more spare cash to
deposit. Alternatively, the impact may be minimal if banks react
by cutting back on what they take at the ECB's once-a-week,
7-day funding handouts.
With total ECB lending at 664 billion euros, banks are now
storing over three-quarters of money lent by the ECB at the
central bank, compared to around a third after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers back in late 2008.
The recent rise in the headline deposit number was largely
expected by money market experts considering banks' huge uptake
of the three-year funding.
While banks deposited less than 300 billion euros at the ECB
at the peak of the last two reserve maintenance periods, the
proportion - at over 65 percent - was not much lower than it is
as now.
This deep reluctance of banks to lend to one another
continues to paralyse money markets and highlights the barriers
to achieving any substantial relief in the euro debt crisis.
Last week ECB President Mario Draghi said the ECB's
three-year loans were clearly having a beneficial impact and
were finding their way into the real economy as well as helping
to calm government and bank bond markets.
While yields fell sharply at Spanish bond auctions last
week, the success was not replicated at Italy's sale of
three-year debt on Friday, however, and S&P's downgrade of nine
euro zone countries has cast fresh clouds over the bloc.
Deposits at the ECB could even top the current half trillion
euro record if banks' reluctance to lend on the open market is
not cured by the end of February when the central bank will
inject the second of the two rounds of three-year funding it
currently has planned.
(Reporting by Marc Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)