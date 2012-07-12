FRANKFURT, July 12 The European Central Bank's
move to cut its deposit rate to zero has had an instant impact
with banks more than halving the amount of cash parked there
overnight.
The central bank hopes its unprecedented move, which means
banks will now get nothing if they park spare cash there, will
nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by
encouraging banks to look for more profitable options beyond the
ECB.
Wednesday was the first day under the new set-up and figures
published by the ECB on Thursday showed banks held 325 billion
euros in the facility overnight, well down on both the 800
billion they left there the previous day and the 700 billion
they deposited at the same point of the last reserves period in
June. <for data click
The latter comparison is probably the best. At the start of
monthly reserves cycles banks have more options to juggle their
funding so their deposits at the ECB tend to dip before building
back up through the month.
The decision by the ECB to cut its main refinancing rate to
0.75 percent and stop paying interest on overnight deposits -
before the cut banks got 0.25 percent - is also one factor
driving the euro to this week's two-year lows against the
dollar. That weakness will aid euro zone firms by making their
goods cheaper for foreign buyers.
ECB President Mario Draghi has said he expects the zero rate
to have little impact on what banks and other investors do with
their spare cash.
But last month the ECB's money market contact group -- a mix
of around 20 top traders and a handful of top ECB experts --
warned that the move could hurt interbank trading, push banks
out of Europe and further damage their profitability. (For
summary click here)
Some top money market funds have also said they have been
rejecting new business since the cut, worried that they cannot
provide returns for investors given the lack of a base premium
on funds held with the euro zone's central bank.
