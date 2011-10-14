FRANKFURT Oct 14 Loan guarantees Belgium plans to give the troubled lender Dexia are for too long a period and should be tweaked, the European Central Bank said on Friday.

Franco-Belgian Dexia agreed on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division. Dexia also secured state guarantees of up to 90 billion euros. Belgium would provide 60.5 percent of these guarantees, France 36.5 percent and Luxembourg 3 percent.

"The support scheme covers a time period of up to 20 years, as the loans covered by the guarantee may be issued until 31 December 2021 at the latest and may be for a maximum duration of 10 years, and thus could be considered of a longer-term rather than temporary nature," the central bank said in a legal opinion.

The ECB also said that debt guarantees should be given neither to bank loans with maturity of less than three months, nor to interbank deposits, as these could impair the implementation of monetary policy.

The ECB is often asked for legal opinions on banking regulation issues in relation to transactions which can have a broad impact on the sector but has no teeth to enforce its view.

In the past, however, its opinions have prompted changes in draft laws and decrees by national parliaments.

(For a copy of the legal opinion, click on: here)