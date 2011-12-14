FRANKFURT Dec 14 Banks tripled their
demand for European Central Bank-offered dollars on Wednesday in
its second weekly offering since slashing the cost of borrowing
dollars, making the facility much more attractive to banks and
easing funding woes.
A total of 12 banks took $5.122 billion in the operation in
which they were guaranteed to get all funds they requested. The
tender replaces a maturing total of $1.602 billion.
The cost of the funds was 0.58 percent, and 12 banks used
the dollar funding facility. Policymakers hope their action
lowers lending costs also in the open markets.
Top central banks last month acted to ensure banks outside
the United States have easier access to dollars, which banks in
Europe have more difficulty obtaining in the market as investor
concerns about their exposure to the debt crisis have grown.
The ECB now runs 7-day and 3-month dollar lending
operations. In the first longer-term 3-month dollar tender banks
took more than $50 billion.
The ECB also offers euro funds to banks in maturities up to
3-years, a step it announced on Thursday.
The Fed first set up dollar swaps with the ECB and the Swiss
National Bank in December 2007. The facilities are unlimited.
The total use of the lines peaked at more than $580 billion
in December 2008. Demand for Fed dollar swaps was high right
after their reintroduction in May 2010, with $9.2 billion
scooped up on May 12, all through the ECB.
However, since early June of last year demand has been
muted, before a strong rise last week after the costs were cut
and the worsening euro zone debt crisis added to interbank
market strains.
Before the financial crisis, many foreign banks and
investors had depended on money markets to borrow dollars to
cheaply fund their dollar-denominated longer-term investments.
After the collapse of Lehman Brothers, they found themselves
scrambling for dollars to fund these obligations, driving up the
dollar against local currencies and raising the spectre of
widespread defaults.
In the currency swaps, the U.S. Fed offers dollars to
foreign central banks in exchange for their currencies. The
foreign central banks then lend the dollars to banks in their
domestic markets, enabling firms to access dollars at a time
when normal financing channels have shut down.
