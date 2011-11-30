FRANKFURT Nov 30 Below is the text of an
announcement by the ECB on plans to coordinate with other major
central banks and reduce the pricing of its existing dollar swap
operations with the U.S. Federal Reserve. The agreement also
creates the option for swap deals in other currencies
involved in the deal.
"The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan,
the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve and the Swiss
National Bank are today announcing coordinated actions to
enhance their capacity to provide liquidity support to the
global financial system. The purpose of these actions is to ease
strains in financial markets and thereby mitigate the effects of
such strains on the supply of credit to households and
businesses and so help foster economic activity.
These central banks have agreed to lower the pricing on the
existing temporary US dollar liquidity swap arrangements by 50
basis points so that the new rate will be the US dollar
Overnight Index Swap (OIS) rate plus 50 basis points. This
pricing will be applied to all operations conducted from 5
December 2011. The authorisation of these swap arrangements has
been extended to 1 February 2013. In addition, the Bank of
England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, and the
Swiss National Bank will continue to offer three-month tenders
until further notice.
As a contingency measure, these central banks have also
agreed to establish temporary bilateral liquidity swap
arrangements so that liquidity can be provided in each
jurisdiction in any of their currencies should market conditions
so warrant.
At present, there is no need to offer liquidity in
non-domestic currencies other than the US dollar, but the
central banks judge it prudent to make the necessary
arrangements so that liquidity support operations could be put
into place quickly should the need arise. These swap lines are
authorised through 1 February 2013.
European Central Bank Decision
The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB)
decided in co-operation with other central banks the
establishment of a temporary network of reciprocal swap lines.
This action will enable the Eurosystem to provide euro to those
central banks when required, as well as enabling the Eurosystem
to provide liquidity operations, should they be needed, in
Japanese yen, sterling, Swiss francs and Canadian dollars (in
addition to the existing operations in US dollars).
The ECB will regularly conduct US dollar liquidity-providing
operations with a maturity of approximately one week and three
months at the new pricing. The schedule for these operations,
which will take the form of repurchase operations against
eligible collateral and will be carried out as fixed-rate tender
procedures with full allotment, will be published today on the
ECB's website.
In addition, the initial margin for three-month US dollar
operations will be reduced from currently 20 percent to 12
percent and weekly updates of the EUR/USD exchange rate will be
introduced in order to carry out margin calls. Those changes
will be effective as of the operations to be conducted on 7
December 2011. Further details about the operations will be made
available in the respective modified tender procedure via the
ECB's Website.
