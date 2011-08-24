(Adds detail, background, quotes)

By Marc Jones

FRANKFURT Aug 24 The European Central Bank's weekly dollar funding operation was not used on Wednesday, calming fears that euro zone banks are being increasingly blacklisted by U.S. money market funds in response to the region's debt crisis.

The ECB's weekly operation, which is usually expensive for banks to use compared with open markets, was used for the first time since February last week, sparking concerns about euro zone banks' access to money markets.

This week, however, the funds -- offered at the same 1.1 percent interest rate as last week -- were not used, boosting hopes that interbank money markets may be stabilising.

"It is a good sign," said one euro zone monetary official, who requested anonymity.

"I think the hype about last week's use of the facility was overdone. After all it was only one bank and it was only $500 million, so I hope the non-use is enough to calm the nerves of those who get too nervous too easily."

Money market traders also suggested there may have been an over reaction in recent weeks.

"I think last week was the exception and someone was just getting nervous considering the backdrop of bad news," said one London-based trader.

"There has been a marginal pickup in sentiment. Things are clearly not great but seven days ago the market seemed just that little bit more toxic than it does today."

"The Eonia (money market interest rate) curve has priced out any easing by the ECB in the short dates for example. A week ago you were potentially looking at a rate cut in six months," he added.

INSURANCE PREMIUMS

The health of euro zone banks, heavily exposed to the region's debt crisis, has triggered a new wave of unease on financial markets and seen European bank shares plunge by almost a third since the start of July.

Insuring bank debt is now more expensive than ever, however. The Markit iTraxx senior financials index, which expresses the cost of insuring the debt of 25 European banks and insurers, hit a new record on Tuesday.

In the money market, the retrenchment by U.S. money market funds that normally provide a major proportion of European banks' dollar financing, has raised fears of a funding crunch and added fuel to talk of a return to recession.

If the economy does falter substantially, already-stretched governments and central banks would have little ammunition with which to respond. (for analysis click )

The ECB uses a swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve to provide euro zone banks with the dollars. In return banks post collateral as security.