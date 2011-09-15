* Major central banks reintroduce 3-month dollar funding
* ECB, others to conduct operations in October-December
* Big European bank shares surge, euro climbs
By Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Major central banks around
the world will cooperate to offer three-month U.S. dollar loans
to commercial banks in order to prevent money markets from
freezing up in the wake of Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would hold
three fixed-rate operations between October and December to
provide banks as many dollars as they needed, in order to ease
any funding crunch over the year-end. (for statement, click
)
"The European Central Bank has decided, in coordination with
the (U.S.) Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Bank of
Japan and the Swiss National Bank, to conduct three U.S. dollar
liquidity-providing operations with a maturity of approximately
three months covering the end of the year," the ECB said.
The announcement sharply boosted European bank shares
and the euro . Shares in French bank BNP Paribas
climbed as much as 22 percent from the previous day's
close before ending 13 percent higher.
Some banks are finding it hard to obtain dollar funding for
periods of longer than a few days as U.S. money market funds and
other traditional dollar lenders become increasingly nervous
about the threat of a Greek debt default, which could
destabilise markets throughout the region. European bank stocks
have lost a third of their value since July.
"This is a very welcome decision," Silvio Peruzzo, economist
at RBS, said of the ECB's announcement.
"Market reaction is strong given the news in recent days
that some big banks are struggling to get funding. This eases
many funding concerns that there are regarding many European
banks."
SIMULTANEOUS
The British and Swiss central banks said they would conduct
three-month dollar lending operations simultaneously with the
ECB on Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7. The Bank of Japan, which
already holds three-month dollar tenders, will add one on Oct.
18.
The Fed, which in the past has faced criticism from
lawmakers in Washington for its role in rescue efforts for
European banks, will not itself offer three-month loans to banks
in the United States. But it maintains dollar swap lines with
the ECB and other central banks to ensure they can obtain
additional supplies of dollars when needed.
The ECB already offers seven-day dollar loans every week.
Two unidentified banks tapped this funding on Wednesday,
borrowing a total of $575 million. It was the second time in a
month that the facility was used; previously, it had not been
tapped since February.
At the height of the global financial crisis in 2008-09, the
ECB regularly held three-month dollar operations, before calmer
conditions allowed it to phase them out. It held a one-off,
three-month operation in May 2010 around the time of Greece's
first international bailout.
