BERLIN Dec 15 ECB President Mario Draghi delivered the Ludwig Erhard lecture in Berlin on Thursday.

Following are highlights of the address:

ECB ROLE

"Central bank independence and the credible pursuit of price stability go hand in hand.

"Current circumstances remain demanding, with economic, financial and fiscal issues deeply intertwined with challenges at the political level in many countries and in the supra-national European sphere.

"Any impairment in the bank lending channel will have stronger consequences in the euro area than in other economies where firms' external financing comes largely from corporate bond markets."

FINANCIAL SYSTEM

"Euro area banks have three options -- raise their capital levels, sell assets or reduce their provision of credit to the real economy. The first option is much better than the second, and the second option is much better than the third."

"Public authorities ought to cushion the impact on the real economy and banks should consider restraining dividends and ad hoc compensation to strengthen buffers.

"Shortages of collateral are beginning to emerge in some segments of the financial system especially for the small and medium sized banks.

"Intensified financial market tensions continue to dampen economic activity in the euro area and the outlook remains subject to high uncertainty and substantial downside risks.

PRICE PRESSURE

"In such an environment, cost, wage and price pressures in the euro area should remain modest over the policy-relevant horizon.

"In the present conditions where systemic risk is seriously hampering the functioning of the economy, we see no stigma attached to the use of central banking credit provisions: banks will be able to refinance term lending with the Eurosystem and thus preserve their long-term exposures to the real economy we have to screen the collateral carefully so as to protect our balance sheet."

