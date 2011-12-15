BERLIN Dec 15 ECB President Mario Draghi delivered the Ludwig Erhard lecture in Berlin on Thursday.

Following are highlights of the address:

CRISIS MEASURES

"The new set of rules for economic and fiscal surveillance known as the six-pack -- which was approved by the European Parliament earlier this year -- will certainly strengthen the implementation of the rules. But while these changes were being planned, the entire fiscal cohesion and credibility of the euro area was weakened.

"We have now begun the process of re-designing Europe's fiscal framework on three fronts.

"The first lies with the countries concerned: they have to put their policies back on a sound footing. I believe that they are now on the right track and they are right in implementing budgetary consolidation resolutely. The unavoidable short-term contraction may be mitigated by the return of confidence.

"But in the medium term, sustainable growth can be achieved only by undertaking deep structural reforms that have been procrastinated for too long.

"Taken together, I believe that these decisions are capable of making public finances in the euro area credibly robust. restoring financial markets' confidence also requires that investors be reassured that government debt will always be repaid and timely serviced.

"Greece will remain a unique case, and a credible stabilisation mechanism, a firewall, will be in place and can be activated when needed subject to proper conditionality It is crucial that the EFSF be fully equipped and be made operational as soon as possible.

"The decisions of the European Council summit, together with the six-pack approved recently by the European Parliament, are a breakthrough for clear fiscal rules in our monetary union. However, the crisis has not ended yet. It is now important not to lose momentum and to swiftly implement all those decisions that have been taken to put the euro area economy back on course."

For a link to the full speech, please click on: here (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Brian Rohan)