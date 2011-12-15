BERLIN Dec 15 ECB President Mario Draghi
delivered the Ludwig Erhard lecture in Berlin on Thursday.
Following are highlights of the address:
CRISIS MEASURES
"The new set of rules for economic and fiscal surveillance
known as the six-pack -- which was approved by the European
Parliament earlier this year -- will certainly strengthen the
implementation of the rules. But while these changes were being
planned, the entire fiscal cohesion and credibility of the euro
area was weakened.
"We have now begun the process of re-designing Europe's
fiscal framework on three fronts.
"The first lies with the countries concerned: they have to
put their policies back on a sound footing. I believe that they
are now on the right track and they are right in implementing
budgetary consolidation resolutely. The unavoidable short-term
contraction may be mitigated by the return of confidence.
"But in the medium term, sustainable growth can be achieved
only by undertaking deep structural reforms that have been
procrastinated for too long.
"Taken together, I believe that these decisions are capable
of making public finances in the euro area credibly robust.
restoring financial markets' confidence also requires that
investors be reassured that government debt will always be
repaid and timely serviced.
"Greece will remain a unique case, and a credible
stabilisation mechanism, a firewall, will be in place and can be
activated when needed subject to proper conditionality
It is crucial that the EFSF be fully equipped and be made
operational as soon as possible.
"The decisions of the European Council summit, together with
the six-pack approved recently by the European Parliament, are a
breakthrough for clear fiscal rules in our monetary union.
However, the crisis has not ended yet. It is now important not
to lose momentum and to swiftly implement all those decisions
that have been taken to put the euro area economy back on
course."
