ROME, Sept 5 European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Draghi warned on Monday that governments should not assume that ECB bond purchasing operations will continue indefinitely.

The ECB has been buying Italian and Spanish bonds to try to hold down yields and stop their borrowing costs shooting out of control but there has been a growing sense of frustration that Italy has not done enough itself to get its debt under control.

"The Programme is temporary and fully sterilized; most importantly as (ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet) remarked, it cannot be used to circumvent the fundamental principle of budgetary discipline," Draghi said, according to the text of a speech delivered in Paris.

The text also included the words, printed between square brackets, [in other words, it should not be taken for granted by member states]. (Writing by James Mackenzie)