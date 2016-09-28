BERLIN, Sept 28 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Wednesday the bank's low interest rate
policies were not responsible for the problems that Deutsche
Bank is facing.
Michael Kemmer, the head of Germany's BdB banking
association, earlier on Wednesday told Deutschlandfunk radio
that the ECB's low interest rate policy was partly responsible
for the current problems that Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank
are facing.
"No I don't share this view," Draghi told reporters when
asked about Kemmer's remarks on Deutsche Bank and whether the
bank posed a systemic risk.
"If a bank represents a systemic threat for the euro zone,
this cannot be because of low interest rates - it has to do with
other reasons."
Asked if the German government should rescue Deutsche Bank,
Draghi said he did not comment on individual lenders.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Noah Barkin and Michael
Nienaber)