UPDATE 3-Europe regulator says airlines' tech ban may compromise safety
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
ROME, March 26 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said bond-buying by the central bank has brought down long-term interest rates and lowered the euro's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar
"The effect on the exchange rate has been undoubtedly significant," Draghi said during testimony in parliament on Thursday, noting also the decline in long-term interest rates.
The euro hit a 12-year low below $1.05 against the dollar at the start of last week, but has since recovered to $1.09 since. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
BRASILIA, April 5 Drivers, users and even the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Wednesday spoke out against legislation that seeks to force significant changes to the business model of the Uber ride service in Latin America's biggest country.
BRASILIA, April 5 Drivers, users and even the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Wednesday spoke out against legislation that seeks to force significant changes to the business model of the Uber ride service in Latin America's biggest country.