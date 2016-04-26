BERLIN, April 26 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), part of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition, insist on meeting with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to discuss monetary policy, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"The SPD insists that we should quickly meet with Mr. Draghi," Axel Schaefer, deputy leader of the party's parliamentary group told Reuters. "The impression that Germany is questioning the independence of the ECB should be dispelled."

The ECB's low interest rates have been criticized in Germany, where many see the policy as hurting pension funds, savers and banks. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)