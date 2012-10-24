* ECB chief defends policies to German lawmakers
* Bundestag grills Draghi on bond buys, Spain, bank role
* Draghi says deflation a greater risk than inflation
* Greece says to get 2 more years to meet bailout target
* Germany, Draghi say no decision yet on Greece
By Stephen Brown and Matthias Sobolewski
BERLIN, Oct 24 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi gave a robust defence of his bond-buying plan to
ease the euro zone debt crisis, telling sceptical German
lawmakers that fears of illegal funding of governments or
stoking inflation were misplaced.
Draghi emerged from the lion's den of the Bundestag lower
house smiling after a two-hour grilling behind closed doors on
Wednesday on the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT)
programme, which the German central bank has denounced as
tantamount to printing money to finance governments.
Rebutting the main objections point by point, Draghi said in
an opening statement released by the ECB: "First, OMTs will not
lead to disguised financing of governments.
"Second, OMTs will not compromise the independence of the
ECB ... Third, OMTs will not create excessive risks for euro
area taxpayers ... Fourth, OMTs will not lead to inflation."
Indeed, falling prices in some countries posed a greater
risk than inflation, he said, while the ECB's counter-measures
lay above all in the interest of Germany as the euro zone's
biggest creditor, two lawmakers in the room reported.
The rare appearance in a national legislature underscored
how important it is for Draghi to keep politicians in Europe's
biggest economy on-side amid a broader German backlash.
Asked afterwards if he felt he had accomplished his mission
and no longer needed to lose sleep over German public opinion,
the Italian ECB chief said: "Oh, that would be too ambitious ...
The proof is in the eyes of the beholder."
Several lawmakers in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition praised his attendance and his answers.
"This should put an end to any doubts about the seriousness
of the ECB's policy," said Volker Wissing, a senior lawmaker
from the Free Democrats, Merkel's junior coalition partners.
Conservative Norbert Barthle, a senior member of Merkel's
CDU party on the budget committee, said he had questioned Draghi
on his strategy for exiting the bond-buying programme and how he
would ensure price stability in the long term.
"His answers were very convincing, and we can therefore give
the message to German citizens that fears of inflation that have
been expressed here and there are unfounded," said Barthle.
Outside parliament, the reception was less warm. A handful
of Eurosceptic protesters demonstrated in red T-shirts bearing
the slogan: "Hands off the printing presses, Mr Draghi!"
One banner read: "ECB = Bad Bank."
Frank Schaeffler, a Eurosceptic rebel in Merkel's coalition,
called the ECB chief "a dove in hawk's clothing" and insisted
that "inflation will be the bitter consequence" of his plan.
Unveiled in early September, the ECB bond-buying programme
aims to support troubled euro zone states such as Spain by
reducing their borrowing costs, provided they request aid and
submit to strict policy conditions and monitoring.
Even though it has not yet been implemented, the policy has
already helped the euro zone's crippling three-year crisis, as
peripheral countries' bond yields eased in anticipation, but
German critics say it violates an ECB taboo on financing
governments, taking the bank into dangerous new territory.
Draghi said the central bank had considered the possible
risks carefully and designed the programme to minimise them.
"But I am aware that some observers in this country remain
concerned about the potential impact of this policy," he added.
RISK TRANSFER
Draghi addressed a joint session of the budget, European and
foreign affairs committees on a day when business surveys
suggested hitherto resilient Germany is now being sucked into
the euro zone's economic malaise.
In Athens, Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said
Greece, the state where the debt crisis erupted in 2009, had
been granted its long-standing request for two more years to
achieve its fiscal targets under a second bailout programme
after months of negotiations.
Both Draghi and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said that while there had been progress in the talks, they would
await a review by the so-called troika of inspectors from the
IMF, ECB and European Commission, which has yet to be completed.
A draft of agreed measures and targets between Greece and
its lenders obtained by Reuters showed that austerity cuts would
be spread over four years as sought by Athens, rather than the
two originally envisaged in the bailout agreement.
Draghi's hearing focused mostly on concerns about the
bond-buying strategy.
Jens Weidmann, head of the Bundesbank, opposed the plan from
the outset, as did conservative German media, and the Bundesbank
renewed its public assault on the policy as recently as Monday,
warning of a transfer of risks to European taxpayers.
"What the ECB is doing at the moment has nothing to do with
its mandate," Klaus-Peter Willsch, a lawmaker from Merkel's
Christian Democrats (CDU), said before the session.
Another Merkel ally denounced Draghi as a "Falschmuenzer",
or counterfeiter, after he announced the OMT plan.
Draghi was not the first ECB president to appear in the
Bundestag. His French predecessor, Jean-Claude Trichet, along
with former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, briefed lawmakers
in April 2010 on the first financial bailout for Greece.
But Wednesday's session was a rarity. The ECB was designed
to be fully independent, and its president is not answerable to
politicians. The briefing took place because Draghi volunteered
to explain his policies in Berlin after they triggered uproar.
CONDITIONS
Merkel, many of her conservative allies and opposition
parties like the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens support the
ECB chief's programme, but many lawmakers wanted to know more
about the kind of aid programme and conditionality involved.
This is crucial for Spain, which has resisted putting in a
formal request for state aid, in part because of concerns among
Spanish leaders and voters that they would be forced to take
additional painful measures on top of the budget cuts, tax rises
and economic reforms already enacted.
Many of Merkel's allies are resistant to a Spanish rescue
precisely because they fear it would trigger "unlimited" bond
purchases by Draghi's ECB.
"There is a lot of opposition to a programme for Spain. They
are against it because they fear it would open the floodgates at
the ECB," said Guntram Wolff, deputy director of the
Brussels-based Bruegel think-tank and a former Bundesbank
economist.
Barthle said his colleagues also sought assurance from
Draghi that plans to give the ECB new responsibilities for
supervising banks across Europe would not interfere with the
bank's core monetary policy task.
SPD budget spokesman Carsten Schneider said his party had
the feeling German taxpayers would still end up footing the bill
and added: "Ultimately, Mr Draghi could not clear that up."
But amid the concerns, there was general agreement that
Draghi had done the right thing in offering to explain his
policies at a time when many citizens in Europe feel momentous
decisions are being taken without their input.
"One of the big problems of Europe is that European
institutions only talk to voters through national governments,"
said Wolff. "So it's important to have a direct link to the
people, and this is a step in that direction."