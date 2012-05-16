BRIEF-Hexcel prices $400 mln of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
FRANKFURT May 16 The European Central Bank has been asked by Spain's national central bank to work with it on Spain's hard hit banking sector, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
Draghi did not elaborate on what role the ECB would take and what he thought the outcome of the work would be. (Reporting by Marc Jones)
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Capital World Investors reports a 7 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kMDv32] Further company coverage:
* Capital World Investors reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Merck & Co Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkIx8A] Further company coverage: