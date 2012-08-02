BERLIN Aug 2 German best-selling daily Bild
said on Thursday it wanted back a Prussian spiked helmet dating
from 1871 that it gave Mario Draghi earlier this year if the
European Central Bank president were to "go soft" and veer away
from Prussian-style discipline.
"No more German money for bankrupt states, Herr Draghi!" was
the Bild headline over a picture of Draghi laughing heartily as
he accepted the spiked helmet from Bild editors in his office
five months ago. "Otherwise Bild wants the 'Pickelhaube' back."
Draghi, who according to Bild has kept the black and gold
helmet prominently displayed on a shelf in his office, is under
pressure from investors and European leaders to deliver on his
pledge to do whatever it takes to save the euro at an ECB
Council meeting on Thursday.
Bild, an influential newspaper that has been sceptical of
efforts to rescue Greece and other euro zone strugglers, said
the spiked helmet served as a reminder of strict Prussian
discipline against inflation.
"But now Draghi is letting himself go soft with indebted
nations like Spain and Italy," Bild wrote.
