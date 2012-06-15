FRANKFURT, June 15 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday the bank stood ready to support the euro zone's banking system should it be required.

"The Eurosystem will continue to supply liquidity to solvent banks where needed," he said at a conference.

He also said the full impact of the ECB's low-interest, three-year loan programme (LTROs) to banks had not yet completely unfolded.

