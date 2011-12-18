FRANKFURT Dec 18 Politicians have to move
fast to make the European bailout fund operational, as the
European Central Bank cannot break treaties and start
quantitative easing, President Mario Draghi was quoted as saying
on Sunday.
Draghi also told The Financial Times in an interview that
any country leaving the euro would be worse off and would still
have to go through the same reforms, adding that there was no
long-term trade-off between growth and austerity.
"It is premature and probably wrong to proclaim the EFSF
dead," Draghi said. "Furthermore I think that if one can show
its usefulness in its present size, the argument for its
enlargement would be much stronger," he said, and added having a
"firewall" in the shape of EFSF would be one requirement for
having confidence return.
Draghi also told the newspaper that tight funding conditions
in the interbank market were becoming a growth risk.
"These challenging funding conditions are now producing a
credit tightening and have certainly increased the downside
risks for the euro area economy," he said.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)