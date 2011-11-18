FRANKFURT Nov 18 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi called on Friday for the euro zone's EFSF
rescue fund to be made fully operational as soon as possible,
showing exasperation at the slow progress so far.
In a speech to the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt
Draghi pointed out that EU leaders decided to launch the EFSF
more than a year and a half ago, subsequently decided to make
the full EFSF guarantee volume available and decided to leverage
the resources of the fund four weeks ago.
"Where is the implementation of these long-standing
decisions?" Draghi asked. In the text of his speech, he added:
"We should not be waiting any longer."
Draghi repeated that downside risks to the economic outlook
in the euro area have increased and said the weaker degree of
activity would moderate price, cost and wage pressures.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, Paul Carrel and Jonathan Gould)