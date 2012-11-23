(Repeats without changes to text)
FRANKFURT Nov 23 The European Central Bank
should supervise all euro zone banks, ECB President Mario Draghi
said on Friday, adding that those EU countries not using the
common currency should have the possibility of participating in
joint supervision.
"To preserve financial stability, the Supervisory Board
would be able to assert control over all banks in participating
countries," Draghi said in a keynote speech to the European
Banking Congress in Frankfurt.
"All member states, also the ones that have not adopted the
euro, should have the possibility of participating in the single
supervisor," he added.
Draghi also said that ideally, the legal basis for joint
euro zone banking supervision should be in place from January
2013.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel)