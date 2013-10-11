WASHINGTON Oct 11 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said the central bank is looking
carefully at money market interest rates and is ready to act if
they rise too high.
The ECB has expressed worries that rising money market
interest rates could choke off a nascent euro zone recovery.
To reduce volatility and keep a lid on market rates, the ECB
abandoned in July its traditional policy of never pre-committing
on future rates, saying it would keep its interest rates at
present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its first use
of forward guidance.
Draghi repeated that guidance in the speech given at the
International Monetary Fund's annual meetings in Washington.
"With regard to money market conditions, the ECB will remain
particularly attentive to developments which may have
implications for the stance of monetary policy and is ready to
consider all available instruments," Draghi added in a statement
dated Saturday, but made available on Friday.
The economic assessment provided by Draghi followed very
closely the Governing Council's opening statement published
after the ECB's Oct. 2 policy meeting, when the central bank
kept interest rates on hold at record-low 0.5 percent.
Draghi also said the ECB was also seeking ways to ensure low
interest rates profit all euro zone countries. Small firms in
particular still have to pay much more for a loan in the
debt-ridden south than in core euro zone countries, a
development which has caused headache for the ECB.
"We will remain attentive to all developments that influence
an adequate transmission of monetary policy to the financing
conditions in euro area countries," Draghi said.
Turning to the planned euro zone banking union, the central
bank chief said the upcoming bank balance-sheet examination by
the ECB will be "an important confidence-building tool".
Weaker euro zone countries, which have seen their borrowing
costs shoot up during the sovereign debt crisis, were
well-prepared for the exercise.
"It is also noteworthy that strong efforts to repair bank
balance sheets and enhance transparency have already been
undertaken in all euro area countries, especially in those that
have experienced severe stress," Draghi said.
However, public funds that may need to be used for bank
recapitalisations should be in place in case the bank
asset-quality review finds capital holes in need of plugging.
"The effectiveness of this exercise will also depend on the
availability of necessary arrangements for recapitalising banks,
if and when needed, including through the provision of a public
backstop, if private funds cannot be acquired," Draghi said.
"These arrangements must be in place before we conclude our
assessment."
