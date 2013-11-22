FRANKFURT Nov 22 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Friday that in addition to
national backstops, joint European backstops need to be in place
before the ECB's bank tests are finished in one year's time.
In the coming year, European authorities will stage a series
of exercises to test the ability of its lenders to withstand a
future crisis without resorting to taxpayer-funded bailouts.
The tests are billed as the most rigorous assessments the
banks have ever had, designed to remove doubts about their
health after botched EU stress tests in 2010 and 2011 which
failed to reveal major problems at some lenders.
"If private sector solutions cannot be achieved in a timely
and realistic manner, there is also a responsibility for the
public sector," Draghi said.
"To ensure the credibility of the exercise, we need clear
public backstops at the national and European levels."
Draghi also said that price stability mandate works in both
direction, adding the central bank has to act when inflation is
too low or too high.
Currently, euro zone inflation runs at 0.7 percent, well
below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent, and the ECB is
open to the idea of taking fresh measures to support the
economy. Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday
"everything is possible".
Earlier this month, the ECB cut its interest rates to a
record low and said it could take them lower still to prevent
the euro zone's recovery from stalling after inflation tumbled
in October.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Sakari Suoninen; Editing by
Thomas Atkins)