BERLIN, Sept 16 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Monday that the euro zone's economy
remained "fragile", unemployment was "still far too high" and
reiterated that the euro zone's central bank would keep rates
low.
Speaking at a German industry event in Berlin, Draghi said
while euro zone economic growth of 0.3 percent in the second
quarter was welcome, "the recovery is only in its infancy".
In July the ECB abandoned its tradition of never
pre-committing on future moves by using so-called "forward
guidance" to say it would keep its interest rates at current or
lower levels for an extended period, a message Draghi reiterated
on Monday.
"Given the overall subdued outlook for inflation extending
into the medium term, the ECB's Governing Council expects the
key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for
an extended period of time," Draghi said.
He also said governments' consolidation efforts and the
ECB's OMT (Outright Monetary Transactions) bond-buying programme
had helped bring about an improvement in markets.
"More generally, the risk of an extreme event in the euro
area has fallen - and therefore the risk of an adverse impact on
price stability."
Draghi also said that restarting lending to the private
sector was a priority.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)