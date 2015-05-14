WASHINGTON May 14 The European Central Bank
will fully complete its programme of money printing to buy
chiefly government bonds, its president said on Thursday, adding
that he saw little indication of financial imbalances emerging.
"While we have already seen a substantial effect of our
measures on asset prices and economic confidence, what
ultimately matters is that we see an equivalent effect on
investment, consumption and inflation," said Mario Draghi in the
text of a speech delivered to an audience in Washington.
"To that effect, we will implement in full our purchase
programme as announced and, in any case, until we see a
sustained adjustment in the path of inflation."
Responding to critics who argue that such money printing or
quantitative easing (QE) could fuel price bubbles in property,
for instance, Draghi said: "At the moment there is little
indication that generalised financial imbalances are emerging."
