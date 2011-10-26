(Repeats to additional subscribers)

ROME Oct 26 The European Central Bank is ready to continue using non-conventional measures to ensure the smooth functioning of markets but it is up to governments to deal with the roots of the crisis, the ECB's incoming head, Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

"The Eurosystem is determined, with its non-conventional measures to prevent malfunctioning in the money and financial markets creating an obstace to monetary transmission," he said, according to the text of a speech at a conference in Rome.

"The interventions prevent imbalances from worsening; they're not enough on their own to resolve the underlying causes."

Draghi, who takes over from outgoing ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet next week, said financial system governance in the euro zone should be strengthened and instruments designed to manage the crisis should be activated immediately.

"But without a resolute and durable reponse which comes from appropriate national policies which remove imbalances in public finances by promoting growth, the first objective will not be able to be achieved and the second would only be a palliative cure," he said.

Draghi called on the Italian government to implement budget measures agreed in September, and in particular public spending cuts "rapidly and in full."

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)