ROME Oct 26 The European Central Bank is ready
to continue using non-conventional measures to ensure the smooth
functioning of markets but it is up to governments to deal with
the roots of the crisis, the ECB's incoming head, Mario Draghi
said on Wednesday.
"The Eurosystem is determined, with its non-conventional
measures to prevent malfunctioning in the money and financial
markets creating an obstace to monetary transmission," he said,
according to the text of a speech at a conference in Rome.
"The interventions prevent imbalances from worsening;
they're not enough on their own to resolve the underlying
causes."
Draghi, who takes over from outgoing ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet next week, said financial system governance
in the euro zone should be strengthened and instruments designed
to manage the crisis should be activated immediately.
"But without a resolute and durable reponse which comes from
appropriate national policies which remove imbalances in public
finances by promoting growth, the first objective will not be
able to be achieved and the second would only be a palliative
cure," he said.
Draghi called on the Italian government to implement budget
measures agreed in September, and in particular public spending
cuts "rapidly and in full."
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)