* Says euro zone cbanks determined to avert market
malfunctioning
* Ready to use non-standard measures to this end
* Says governments must deal with roots of crisis
* Sees high growth risks, suggests he favours rate cut soon
(Adds background)
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Oct 26 The European Central Bank's
incoming president signalled on Wednesday the bank stood ready
to carry on buying the bonds of troubled euro zone governments,
suggesting he is ready to intervene to steady markets in the
face of German misgivings.
Mario Draghi also said the 17-nation euro area faces
significant growth risks -- a comment that hints that he may be
ready to support a cut in interest rates soon after he takes
over from Jean-Claude Trichet next week.
The Italian made the comments as European leaders headed to
Brussels for a crunch summit aimed at getting a firm grip on the
euro zone debt crisis, with France and Germany at odds over how
much the ECB should be involved in the policy response.
"The Eurosystem is determined, with its non-conventional
measures, to prevent malfunctioning in the money and financial
markets creating an obstacle to monetary transmission," Draghi
said at a conference in Rome.
The ECB's non-standard policy measures -- the crisis
response it has rolled out on top of interest rate policy moves
-- have also included the provision of unlimited liquidity to
banks, and purchases of covered bonds.
In its latest provision of funds, the ECB lent banks 57
billion euros on Wednesday in the first of two new offerings of
one-year loans designed to give institutions greater funding
security and neutralise the threat of a new credit crunch.
In his Rome comments, Draghi used language similar to that
employed by the ECB to explain the reactivation of its
bond-buying programme in August, when it said the programme was
aimed at "restoring a better transmission of our monetary policy
decisions taking account of dysfunctional market
segments".
The central bank launched its bond-buying plan in May last
year, intervening in debt markets to lower the borrowing costs
of countries snared by the debt crisis that has since escalated
and now risks tipping the world's leading economies into
recession.
The decision to reactivate the programme in August and buy
the bonds of Italy and Spain came after they appeared to be
getting dragged into the debt crisis.
The decision was far from unanimous, however, and led to the
resignation of Juergen Stark -- the second heavyweight German
policymaker to quit the ECB this year over the plan.
Bundesbank chief Axel Weber, who had been in pole position
to succeed Trichet, departed in April and in doing so opened the
way for Draghi to take the ECB presidency.
Draghi's comments set him apart from Trichet and opened the
way for continued ECB bond-buying, though the Italian said it is
up to governments to deal with the roots of the crisis.
Trichet had signalled that the central bank was looking to
withdraw from the bond-buying policy once the euro zone's EFSF
rescue fund gained new powers to intervene on bond markets.
POLICY TENSIONS
Draghi's succession to the ECB presidency coincides with
other key personnel changes at the bank and the arrival of new,
younger policymakers with a more pragmatic approach than some of
their predecessors. This may see the ECB become less inflexible.
Stark, previously Bundesbank vice president, will be
replaced by Joerg Asmussen -- Germany's 44-year-old deputy
finance minister who is a self-styled pragmatist.
Draghi kept up pressure on governments to put their budgets
in order, rather than simply look to the ECB to address the
crisis -- an approach he said would not work.
"The interventions prevent imbalances from worsening;
they're not enough on their own to resolve the underlying
causes," Draghi said, adding that financial system governance in
the euro zone should be strengthened and instruments designed to
manage the crisis should be activated immediately.
"But without a resolute and durable response which comes
from appropriate national policies, which remove imbalances in
public finances by promoting growth, the first objective will
not be able to be achieved and the second would only be a
palliative cure," he said.
Diplomats said Germany was likely to get its way against
France in the stand-off over how much the ECB, the ultimate
defender of the euro, should be involved in trying to resolve
the crisis.
Paris wanted the summit to endorse a continuation of the
ECB's "non-standard measures" as long as Europe faces
exceptional circumstances.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany opposed a phrase in
the summit's draft conclusions urging the ECB to maintain that
capacity -- a key backstop against deeper turmoil.
Many analysts believe the ECB is the only institution with
the financial firepower to convince nervous and sceptical
markets that the crisis can be contained.
GROWTH RISKS
Turning to the economic outlook for the euro zone, Draghi
said activity in the bloc was being squeezed by a slowdown in
global demand, a fall in confidence among businesses and
families and by the negative impact of the crisis on financing
conditions.
"The risks of a further weakening in growth prospects are
significant, in a context of great uncertainty," he said.
The comment suggests he may favour a cut in the ECB's
interest rates from 1.50 percent.
"He himself is probably very much in favour of cutting
interest rates," said Berenberg economist Christian Schulz,
noting the negative tone to Draghi's comments.
"We'll see if they manage to get that through quickly in
November or whether they wait until December, as we would
expect."
(Reporting By James Mackenzie, writing by Paul Carrel; Editing
by John Stonestreet)