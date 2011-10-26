* Says euro zone cbanks determined to avert market
malfunction
* Ready to use 'non-standard' measures to this end
* Peers more guarded; Mersch says bonds need group decision
* Draghi says governments must deal with roots of crisis
* Sees high growth risks, suggests he favours rate cut soon
(Adds ECB's Stark, Mersch)
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Oct 26 The European Central Bank's
incoming president signalled on Wednesday the bank stood ready
to carry on buying the bonds of troubled euro zone governments,
suggesting he is ready to intervene to steady markets in the
face of German misgivings.
Mario Draghi also said the 17-nation euro area faces
significant growth risks -- a comment that hints that he may be
ready to support a cut in interest rates soon after he takes
over from Jean-Claude Trichet next week.
The Italian made the comments as European leaders headed to
Brussels for a crunch summit aimed at getting a firm grip on the
euro zone debt crisis, with France and Germany at odds over how
much the ECB should be involved in the policy response.
"The Eurosystem is determined, with its non-conventional
measures, to prevent malfunctioning in the money and financial
markets creating an obstacle to monetary transmission," Draghi
said at a conference in Rome.
Draghi used language similar to that employed by the ECB to
explain the reactivation of its bond-buying programme in August,
when it said the plan was aimed at "restoring a better
transmission of our monetary policy decisions taking account of
dysfunctional market segments".
The central bank launched the bond-buying plan in May last
year, intervening in debt markets to lower the borrowing costs
of countries snared by the crisis that has since escalated and
now risks tipping the world's leading economies into recession.
Draghi appeared to meet resistance, in tone at least, from
some other ECB policymakers to his suggestion that the bank
could continue buying bonds.
"People who say only the central bank can solve the crisis
would overload it," ECB Executive Board member Juergen Stark
said. "This would also endanger its independence."
Yves Mersch, chief of Luxembourg's central bank and a member
of the ECB's policymaking Governing Council, declined to comment
when asked about the possibility of the ECB keeping its bond
purchase programme open, but added:
"The Governing Council is the only body that can take
decisions in this field."
The ECB's non-standard policy measures -- the crisis
response it has rolled out on top of interest rate policy moves
-- have also included the provision of unlimited liquidity to
banks, and purchases of covered bonds.
In its latest provision of funds, the ECB lent banks 57
billion euros on Wednesday in the first of two new offerings of
one-year loans designed to give institutions greater funding
security and neutralise the threat of a new credit crunch.
ECB DIVISIONS
The ECB decided in August to reactivate the programme and
buy the bonds of Italy and Spain after they began to get
buffeted by the debt crisis.
The decision was far from unanimous, however, and led to the
resignation of Stark -- the second heavyweight German
policymaker to quit the ECB this year over the plan.
Bundesbank chief Axel Weber, who had been in pole position
to succeed Trichet, departed in April and in doing so opened the
way for Draghi to take the ECB presidency.
Draghi's comments set him apart from Trichet and opened the
way for continued ECB bond-buying, though the Italian stuck to
the established line that is up to governments to deal with the
roots of the crisis.
Trichet had signalled that the central bank was keen to
withdraw from the bond-buying policy once the euro zone's EFSF
rescue fund gained new powers to intervene on bond markets.
Draghi's succession to the ECB presidency coincides with
other key personnel changes at the bank and the arrival of new,
younger policymakers with a more pragmatic approach than some of
their predecessors.
Stark, previously Bundesbank vice president, will be
replaced by Joerg Asmussen -- Germany's 44-year-old deputy
finance minister who is a self-styled pragmatist.
Draghi, who has worked hard to allay fears in Germany that
he could be soft on monetary policy, pressed governments to put
their budgets in order rather than look to the ECB to address
the crisis -- an approach he said would not work.
"The interventions prevent imbalances from worsening;
they're not enough on their own to resolve the underlying
causes," Draghi said, adding that financial system governance in
the euro zone should be strengthened and instruments designed to
manage the crisis should be activated immediately.
"But without a resolute and durable response which comes
from appropriate national policies, which remove imbalances in
public finances by promoting growth, the first objective will
not be able to be achieved and the second would only be a
palliative cure," he said.
Diplomats said Germany was likely to get its way against
France in the stand-off over how much the ECB, the ultimate
defender of the euro, should be involved in trying to resolve
the crisis.
Many analysts believe the ECB is the only institution with
the financial firepower to convince nervous and sceptical
markets that the crisis can be contained.
GROWTH RISKS
Turning to the economic outlook for the euro zone, Draghi
said activity in the bloc was being squeezed by a slowdown in
global demand, a fall in confidence among businesses and
families and by the negative impact of the crisis on financing
conditions.
"The risks of a further weakening in growth prospects are
significant, in a context of great uncertainty," he said.
The comment suggests he may favour a cut in the ECB's
interest rates from 1.50 percent.
"He himself is probably very much in favour of cutting
interest rates," said Berenberg economist Christian Schulz,
noting the negative tone to Draghi's comments.
"We'll see if they manage to get that through quickly in
November or whether they wait until December, as we would
expect."
Stark said: "The current interest rates are adequate."
(Additional reporting by Deepa Babington in Florence and by
Sakari Suoninen in Dortmund, writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by
John Stonestreet/Ruth Pitchford)