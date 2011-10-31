By Paul Carrel
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Oct 31 A raft of policy and personnel
conundrums await Mario Draghi when he takes over the helm of the
European Central Bank on Tuesday, with pressure from Germany and
the euro zone's debt weaklings pulling him in different
directions.
The success of Draghi's presidency is inextricably linked to
developments in his native Italy, where a failure by the
government to deliver on economic reforms to boost growth and
cut a huge public debt would raise pressure on the ECB to act as
a backstop.
The euro zone has bailed out Ireland and Portugal, and come
to Greece's aid twice, but the Italian economy, the bloc's third
largest, would stretch governmental resources to breaking point
if it succumbed. The ECB, on the other hand, could bring
virtually limitless ammunition to bear.
Draghi appeared to indicate last week he stood ready to help
tackle the euro zone debt crisis by going on buying the bonds of
troubled states, though outgoing ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet
told Reuters the Italian's remarks had been over-interpreted.
Controversy over the ECB's bond-buy programme -- begun in
May 2010 -- has led to the resignation of two ECB policymakers
from Germany, where many people feel the plan took the bank
beyond its monetary policy remit and into the fiscal arena.
Draghi would meet fresh German resistance to any push to buy
more bonds, a tool which helps ease government borrowing costs,
especially after last week's EU summit deal to boost the
firepower of the bloc's EFSF rescue fund to 1.0 trillion euros,
which could allow it to do the same job.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann has said the crisis deal will
redraw the boundary between monetary and fiscal policy -- a line
many in Germany felt was blurred by the bond-buying programme
.
An Italian crisis would escalate matters to a whole
different level.
"Should Italy wobble, then even the billions that are now
going to be pumped into the rescue fund will no longer suffice,"
said one person close to Weidmann, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"It depends on the politicians in Rome whether the summit is
a success and the ECB can stop buying government bonds."
Italy's borrowing costs jumped to record levels at an
auction on Friday, underlining its vulnerability and scepticism
about whether the struggling government of Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi can deliver promised economic reforms.
COMMUNICATION SKILLS
Draghi's comments on bond-buying have sowed confusion over
his stance on the ECB's crisis response policy before he has
even taken up the presidency. The episode highlights the
importance of communication his new role.
His skills will be tested almost immediately when he faces
the media on Thursday to present the ECB Governing Council's
latest monetary policy decision.
Financial markets, which have grown accustomed to Trichet's
coded language over the last eight years, will be listening
closely for any changes in nuance or approach.
The inflation-fighting focus of the German contingent on the
Governing Council means Draghi will have a hard time cutting
interest rates to help support economic growth in the euro area,
which he said last week faces significant risks of slowing.
Euro zone inflation held at 3.0 percent last month, data
showed on Monday, way above the ECB's target of close to but
below two percent.
Draghi has gone to some lengths to establish his hawkish
credentials. To cut rates at his first meeting in charge -- or
even in December when the ECB will have fresh economic forecasts
of its own -- would stoke German fears that an Italian dove has
taken the helm of the central bank.
But to keep rates at 1.5 percent while other central banks
are much lower and even deploying fresh stimulus would risk
worsening a euro zone economic slowdown.
The OECD forecast on Monday that the currency bloc would
grow just 0.3 percent next year.
Belgian ECB policymaker Luc Coene has even flagged the risk
of a recession . But German Juergen Stark -- who
is quitting the ECB this year in what sources say is a protest
at the bond-buying plan -- said last week rates were "adequate".
The memory in Germany of hyper-inflation in the 1920s, when
a wheelbarrow full of cash was needed to buy a loaf of bread,
has left Germans with a strong aversion to price rises.
Draghi was only able to secure himself the ECB presidency
after German Axel Weber, who had been in pole position for the
post, quit as Bundesbank chief earlier this year.
The Italian succeeds Trichet, who prides himself on having
delivered price stability.
PERSONNEL PROBLEMS
Many in Germany, where the people reluctantly surrendered
their beloved Deutschmark for the euro, are concerned the ECB
will now be headed by two policymakers from southern Europe --
Draghi and Portugal's Vitor Constancio.
These personnel issues are compounded by another pressing
problem for Draghi: his compatriot Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, who also
sits in the ECB's six-member Executive Board, is at the centre
of a diplomatic row between Italy and France.
Under a deal in April, French President Nicolas Sarkozy gave
his support for Draghi to take over the ECB presidency provided
that Bini Smaghi would make way to ensure a Frenchman remained
on the board.
Bini Smaghi, whose term at the ECB expires in 2013, has
insisted that any attempt to force him to leave would be an
attack on the central bank's independence, and he has received
the backing of the institution.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has urged Bini
Smaghi to resign soon to stop relations between France and Italy
souring further.
"I'm sure that Bini Smaghi will realize that he cannot be
the causus belli of a relationship that is worsening between us
and France and that he will quit by the end of the year, as it
was agreed," Berlusconi said after meeting EU leaders last week.
"Sarkozy has started to get annoyed ... At a certain point I
said to Sarkozy, 'But what am I supposed to do? Kill him?'"
(Editing by Mike Peacock)