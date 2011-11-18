(Adds comments from Greek fin. minister, German wise man on
By Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi pressed euro zone governments on Friday
to kick-start the bloc's EFSF rescue fund, showing exasperation
at their slow progress and resisting pressure for the ECB to do
more.
Other senior ECB policymakers joined Draghi in pushing the
governments to act, saying the central bank should not be asked
to go beyond its mandate of delivering price stability.
The concerted push from the ECB followed an escalation in
pressure on the bank this week to play a greater role in
tackling the crisis, which has engulfed Italy and threatens to
tear apart the single currency project involving 17 countries.
A Reuters poll on Friday gave an even chance the ECB would
start printing money to prevent a further escalation.
Draghi pointed out that European Union leaders had decided
more than a year and a half ago to launch the EFSF, then to make
the full EFSF guarantee volume available, and four weeks ago to
leverage the resources of the fund.
"Where is the implementation of these long-standing
decisions?" Draghi asked in a speech to the European Banking
Congress in Frankfurt.
"We should not be waiting any longer," he added in the text
of his speech, although he did not actually say that line.
Governments want to strengthen the rescue fund to fight the
crisis and have set a December deadline to bolster its
firepower, but these efforts have been undermined by delays,
surging borrowing costs and scant investor interest.
With politicians squabbling over how to address the
intensifying crisis, some capitals have pressed the ECB to play
a greater role than the relatively tame interventions in
sovereign bond markets it has made so far.
France and Germany, Europe's two central powers, clashed
earlier this week over whether the ECB should intervene more
forcefully to halt the crisis after its modest bond purchases
failed to calm markets.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos joined in the
debate on Friday, telling a news conference: "The ECB, like
every central bank, must help the euro zone overcome the crisis,
in every possible way." He did not elaborate.
QE DEBATE
The prospect of quantitative easing -- effectively creating
money to buy bonds outright in the secondary market, and already
undertaken by the U.S. and British central banks -- is also
being talked about.
Despite its resistance to the idea, the Reuters poll of 50
bond strategists in Europe and the United States gave an even
probability the ECB will soon bow to pressure and adopt a policy
of quantitative easing.
That would mark a controversial break from its existing
policy, whereby the ECB offsets its government bond purchases by
draining liquidity from the system in separate operations.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, a powerful voice on the
ECB's 23-member Governing Council, sought to put the onus on
governments to tackle the crisis, rather than the ECB.
Weidmann echoed Draghi's call for governments to implement
crisis-fighting measures and said they should keep their hands
off the independent central bank.
"The lack of success in containing the crisis does not
justify overstretching the mandate of the central bank and
making it responsible for solving the crisis," Weidmann, who
also heads the German Bundesbank, told the Frankfurt congress.
He stressed that "a clear commitment to our mandate is an
indispensable element of a prosperous future for the euro".
REFORM CALL
Weidmann reiterated his oft-repeated call for governments
hit by the crisis to respond by reforming their economies.
"The necessary measures are obvious and uncontested. The
only thing that we are short of seems to be their
implementation. And as I have just argued, the current approach
to crisis management has not helped to remedy this," he said.
"Against this backdrop, it might be consoling to take a look
at the German experience because it illustrates how reforms
eventually pay off."
The so-called "Hartz IV" welfare rules introduced by former
German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 2005 are credited with
having helped reform Europe's largest economy and raise its
competitiveness.
The ECB is using its bond-purchase programme to intervene in
sovereign debt markets to a limited degree but this has failed
to ease all the pressure on Italy's borrowing costs and some
countries in the bloc want the ECB to do more.
The ECB was buying Italian government bonds in early trading
on Friday, traders said. Italian benchmark 10-year government
bond yields have been trading around 7 percent in
recent days -- the level that forced Ireland and Portugal to
seek bailouts.
In Spain, another ECB policymaker, Executive Board Member
Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo, said euro zone governments must
assume responsibility for their sovereign debt problems and the
ECB cannot go past its mandate with regards to helping
governments via its bond purchases.
"The sovereign debt crisis is primarily the responsibility
of the governments. One can ask the ECB to act, but only within
its mandate," he said in the Spanish capital.
In Frankfurt, Thomas Mirow, president of the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and a former deputy
German finance minister, said the ECB had some role to play in
tackling the debt crisis but should not take all the strain.
"ECB action is required but it cannot do the whole job on
its own," Mirow said during a panel discussion at the same event
as Draghi.
But another influential German at the Frankfurt congress,
"wise man" Peter Bofinger, wondered why there was so much fuss
about the idea of the ECB engaging in quantitative easing.
"The Fed has bought 800 billion treasuries in the last
twelve months, so what's the problem?," asked Bofinger, one of
the group of economists that advise the German government.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz in
Frankfurt, and by Harry Papachristou in Athens; Writing by Paul
Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans)