FRANKFURT, April 24 The European Central Bank's one trillion euro injection of three-year funds is working its way through the banking system and will serve the economy, the central bank's head Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

The ECB lent banks the ultra-long term money in the past few months and Draghi has previously said the operations helped avoid a major credit crunch but that it would take time for the full impact on the economy to become clear.

Noting that banks depositing money at the ECB's overnight facility are to a large extent different from the ones which took money in the liquidity operations, Draghi said in a letter to a member of the European Parliament that "this implies that, despite the high recourse to the deposit facility, liquidity has actually been re-directed within the banking system."

In a separate letter, Draghi said the the central bank trusts that the liquidity will ultimately serve the real economy.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Patrick Graham)