* Draghi calls leaders to outline clear plan
* ECB President makes strong attack on crisis management
* Say ECB cannot make up for governments' shortfalls
* Centralised bank controls, deposit scheme needed
(Adds remarks on Bankia, banks)
By Marc Jones and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, May 31 Europe's leaders must clarify
their vision for the euro quickly to dispel doubts about the
currency's future, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday,
warning that the Central Bank could not fill the policy vacuum.
Adding to growing pressure for dramatic policy action at
next month's EU leaders' summit, Draghi said the bloc should
break away from the incremental approach that has failed to get
ahead of the euro zone debt crisis for more than two years.
"Can the ECB fill the vacuum of lack of action by national
governments on fiscal growth? The answer is no," Draghi told the
European Parliament. "Can the ECB fill the vacuum of the lack of
action by national governments on the structural problem? The
answer is no."
In his sharpest criticism yet of euro zone leaders' handling
of the crisis, Draghi urged they spell out detailed plans for
the euro and fiscal cooperation, something he believes will
require governments to surrender some of their sovereignty to
succeed.
"How is the euro going to look like a certain number of
years from now? What is the union vision that you have a certain
number of years from now? The sooner this is specified, the
better it is," Draghi said.
Speaking in Rome, the head of Italy's central bank issued a
similar message, arguing that a clear path towards some form of
political union was the only way to end the crisis.
"There are now growing doubts among international investors
about governments' cohesion in guiding the reform of European
governance and even their ability to ensure the survival of the
single currency," Ignazio Visco told the Bank of Italy's annual
assembly.
BANKING UNION
With the debt crisis now centred on Spain's teetering
banking sector, Draghi said a banking union in the region would
need to be supervised centrally and require the introduction of
a European deposit scheme and a central fund that would cope
with troubled lenders.
He was critical of Spain's handling of problems in its
fourth biggest lender Bankia.
"What Dexia ... and Bankia shows ... is that whenever we are
confronted with dramatic needs to recapitalise, the reaction of
... governments ... is to underestimate the importance of the
problem, then come out with a first assessment, then a second,
then a third, then a fourth," said Draghi. "That's the worst
possible way of doing things."
"I urge all governments to keep this in mind, because it is
better to err by too much in the very beginning rather than by
too little. In bank recapitalisations, in the assessment of
needs by banks, it is better to err on the high side."
Draghi believes a three pillared "banking union" as ECB
policymakers have called it, would carry an important message
that the bloc was united in support of its lenders, regardless
of which country they are in, and that it would represent a
symbolic first step towards closer fiscal ties.
EU paymaster Germany has so far firmly opposed any
collective European banking resolution and guarantee system or
any use of bailout funds to help banks without a country having
to submit to a politically humiliating EU/IMF austerity
programme.
BANK RUNS
Draghi was speaking at a packed parliament hearing as head
of the region's recently created super-watchdog, the European
Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), but questions and his answers
regularly centred on the role of the ECB.
Madrid has called on the central bank to revive its
bond-buying programme to help buy some time but that call has
fallen on deaf ears so far, although the ECB has fed banks more
than 1 trillion euros of cheap three-year money since December
to avert a credit crunch.
The long-running debate about closer economic union in the
euro zone has been reignited by mounting concerns that Spain,
weighed down by its creaking banking system and heavily indebted
regions, may need an international bailout. Elections next month
could also see Greeks vote in anti-bailout parties, potentially
leading to the country's departure from the euro.
Such a move by Athens could cause bank customers in other
countries to fear that their money could one day be
redenominated in a much weaker currency.
Asked about a potential bank run, Draghi said: "We will
avoid bank runs from solvent banks. Depositors money will be
protected if we build this European guaranteed deposit fund.
This will assure that depositors will be protected."
The ECB's push for a more centralised approach to the
financial sector appears to be gaining some traction.
EU leaders will discuss a closer economic union at their
end-June summit, EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
said on Wednesday. He too said its elements should include a
banking union, joint financial supervision and bank deposit
guarantees.
The Commission also floated the idea of giving Spain longer
to make the deficit cuts demanded of it.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, John O'Donnell and Gavin Jones,;
Writing by Mike Peacock; Editing by Catherine Evans)