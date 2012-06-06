BRIEF-CSX responds to Mantle Ridge
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 6 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that decisions by European leaders to work towards deeper economic union were "a highly important step".
"(We) very much welcomes leaders at the last European Council meeting agreeing to step up their reflections on the long term vision for economic and monetary union. The (ECB) governing council considers this a highly important step," he told a news conference.
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines