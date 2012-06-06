FRANKFURT, June 6 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that decisions by European leaders to work towards deeper economic union were "a highly important step".

"(We) very much welcomes leaders at the last European Council meeting agreeing to step up their reflections on the long term vision for economic and monetary union. The (ECB) governing council considers this a highly important step," he told a news conference.

(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt)