BERLIN Dec 15 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi urged regulators on Thursday to ensure tougher banking sector capital requirements do not result in a credit crunch, and urged euro zone banks to keep lending to the private sector.

The European Banking Authority has said banks should have core Tier 1 capital of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets, higher than the 7 percent minimum world leaders have agreed to phase in from 2013.

Some analysts fear that complying with the tougher standards could lead to banks reducing lending through deleveraging. Draghi appears to share that concern.

"Banks in the euro area have recently come under pressure both as regards their capital bases and their funding conditions," Draghi said in a speech in the German capital.

"The plan to strengthen their capital bases is an attempt to reinforce their standing in financial markets, but this is not an easy process."

He said shareholders are not always receptive to raising capital levels, but he added that other options are worse for their economic impact.

"Selling assets is less preferable and curtailing credit to the real economy is even worse," Draghi said in the Ludwig Erhard lecture in the German capital.

"Public authorities ought to cushion the impact on the real economy and banks should consider restraining dividends and ad hoc compensation to strengthen buffers."

The EBA has estimated that European banks need an additional 114.7 billion euros of extra capital to reach the new standard.

EBA head Andrea Enria told a German magazine earlier in the week that regulators would not allow a cut in lending as a means of meeting the regulatory capital targets. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Brian Rohan, writing by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)