BRUSSELS Dec 19 Bond market pressure on the euro zone will be "very significant" in the first quarter of next year, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

Draghi said that in the first quarter of next year, some 230 billion euros of bank bonds are expiring, 250 to 300 billion in government bonds, and that more than 200 billion in collateralised obligations issued will be due in the course of next year.

"So the pressure that bond markets will be experiencing is really very, very significant if not unprecedented," Draghi said in testimony to the European Parliament, and added banks have also other problems, including lack of capital.

European policymakers are striving to set up a firewall around the bloc robust enough to deter market attacks but many investors believe only stronger ECB action, particularly in the buying of euro zone government bonds, will do the trick.

Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy which has been dragged to the centre of the crisis, has about 150 billion euros in debt falling due between February and April of next year.

Draghi gave no hint that the ECB was about to change tack on its bond-buying programme, although it will later this week offer banks three-year funds for the first time to help ward off a freeze in interbank lending.

"The treaty specifies very closely what our remit is, namely ensure price stability in the medium term. The treaty also forbids monetary financing and ... we want to act within the treaty," he said.

"We know that banks experience now and will be experiencing, even more so, a very significant funding constraint, especially in the first quarter of 2012," he said.

Draghi said austerity programmes necessary to cut government debt would cause economic contraction within the single currency area.

"What we want is that this contraction to be short-term and we want to activate all the channels that would enable confidence to return to markets, spreads to go down, costs of credit to go down, ultimately for job-creation to take off," he said.

"Euro area economic activity should recover, albeit very gradually, in the course of 2012," he added.

