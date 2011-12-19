BRUSSELS Dec 19 Bond market pressure on
the euro zone will be "very significant" in the first quarter of
next year, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Monday.
Draghi said that in the first quarter of next year, some 230
billion euros of bank bonds are expiring, 250 to 300 billion in
government bonds, and that more than 200 billion in
collateralised obligations issued will be due in the course of
next year.
"So the pressure that bond markets will be experiencing is
really very, very significant if not unprecedented," Draghi said
in testimony to the European Parliament, and added banks have
also other problems, including lack of capital.
European policymakers are striving to set up a firewall
around the bloc robust enough to deter market attacks but many
investors believe only stronger ECB action, particularly in the
buying of euro zone government bonds, will do the trick.
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy which has been
dragged to the centre of the crisis, has about 150 billion euros
in debt falling due between February and April of next year.
Draghi gave no hint that the ECB was about to change tack on
its bond-buying programme, although it will later this week
offer banks three-year funds for the first time to help ward off
a freeze in interbank lending.
"The treaty specifies very closely what our remit is, namely
ensure price stability in the medium term. The treaty also
forbids monetary financing and ... we want to act within the
treaty," he said.
"We know that banks experience now and will be experiencing,
even more so, a very significant funding constraint, especially
in the first quarter of 2012," he said.
Draghi said austerity programmes necessary to cut government
debt would cause economic contraction within the single currency
area.
"What we want is that this contraction to be short-term and
we want to activate all the channels that would enable
confidence to return to markets, spreads to go down, costs of
credit to go down, ultimately for job-creation to take off," he
said.
"Euro area economic activity should recover, albeit very
gradually, in the course of 2012," he added.
