By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS Dec 19 Bond market pressure on
the euro zone will be "very significant" in the first quarter of
next year, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Monday.
Draghi said that in the first quarter of next year, some 230
billion euros of bank bonds are expiring, 250 to 300 billion in
government bonds, and that more than 200 billion in
collateralised obligations issued by firms will be due in the
course of next year.
"So the pressure that bond markets will be experiencing is
really very, very significant if not unprecedented," Draghi said
in testimony to the European Parliament, and added banks have
also other problems, including lack of capital.
European policymakers are striving to set up a firewall
around the bloc robust enough to deter market attacks but many
investors believe only stronger ECB action, particularly in the
buying of euro zone government bonds, will do the trick.
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy which has been
dragged to the centre of the crisis, has about 150 billion euros
in debt falling due between February and April of next year.
Draghi gave no hint that the ECB was about to change tack on
its bond-buying programme, although it will later this week
offer banks three-year funds for the first time to help ward off
a freeze in interbank lending.
"The treaty specifies very closely what our remit is, namely
ensure price stability in the medium term. The treaty also
forbids monetary financing and ... we want to act within the
treaty," he said.
"We know that banks experience now and will be experiencing,
even more so, a very significant funding constraint, especially
in the first quarter of 2012," he said.
Draghi also rejected joint bonds issued by euro zone
countries, saying they would only be actual after there was more
of a fiscal union than is currently the case.
Joint bonds would cut financing costs for the most indebted
countries, but likely lift them for the ones with lowest bond
yields, especially Germany.
"The more countries release in terms of national sovereignty
on their fiscal stance .. the greater are going to be the
benefits of any sort of euro bond concept," the Italian said.
"(But) if you have separate countries that go on and spend
on their own, separately and tax on their own, you cannot think
about common issuance."
Turning to the future of the common currency, Draghi
dismissed nay-sayers who doubt the sustainability of the euro.
"I have no doubt whatsoever about the strength of the euro,
about its permanence, about its irreversibility," he said.
Draghi also said austerity programmes necessary to cut
government debt would cause economic contraction within the
single currency area, but only in the immediate future, and even
that could be mitigated by economic reforms.
"What we want is that this contraction to be short-term and
we want to activate all the channels that would enable
confidence to return to markets, spreads to go down, costs of
credit to go down, ultimately for job-creation to take off," he
said.
"Euro area economic activity should recover, albeit very
gradually, in the course of 2012," he said, but added there was
a danger of recession looming if banks don't lend to firms and
private consumers, and that the central bank would do everything
it can.
"What we certainly want to avoid is that serious severe
credit tightening that could induce a further slowdown of growth
and a possible recession," Draghi said. "We want to avoid that."
