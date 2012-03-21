FRANKFURT, March 22 The worst of the euro zone
crisis is over and the European Central Bank will act if
inflation risks grow, ECB President Mario Draghi said in a
German newspaper interview released on Thursday, seeking to ease
angst in Germany about price rises.
Draghi was quick to add, however, that there was no
inflationary threat from twin long-term lending operations the
ECB has conducted in recent months which have unleashed more
than 1 trillion euros into financial markets.
Praising Germany as "an example" for Europe, he said it was
now up to governments to make the 17-member currency bloc
crisis-proof.
"Should the inflation outlook deteriorate, we will
immediately take preventative action," Draghi told the
mass-selling Bild daily.
But he added: "If one allows for the oil price and the
recent tax increases of lots of governments, we have been stable
at 1.5 percent (inflation) for months."
Energy prices drove up the cost of living in the euro zone
in February, when inflation accelerated to 2.7 percent. Many in
Germany are concerned that the wall of cash the ECB has fed
banks with its lending operations could be inflationary.
Draghi sought to allay these concerns.
Banks had used much of the funds the ECB had funnelled to
them to cover their financing needs and a lot of the money had
not found its way into the economic system, he said.
"So the money is quasi neutralised with regard to
inflation," Draghi added. "This operation is not
inflation-fuelling. And we will watch very carefully whether and
how the money feeds into the economic system."
Turning to the broader euro zone crisis, Draghi said: "The
worst is over, but there are still risks. The situation is
stabilising. The most important euro zone figures, like
inflation, the current account balance, and above all budget
deficits, are better than for example in the USA."
"Investor confidence is returning and the ECB hasn't had to
buy government bonds as a support for weeks. The ball is in the
governments' court. They must make the euro zone crisis-proof
for the long-term."
In addition to praising Germany's economic model, Draghi
said differences of opinion between himself and Bundesbank chief
Jens Weidmann over the ECB's crisis policy response had been
"exaggerated."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrew Hay)