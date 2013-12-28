BERLIN Dec 28 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi sees no urgent need to cut the euro zone's main
interest rate further and no signs of deflation, he said in an
interview published on Saturday.
While the euro zone crisis has not yet been beaten, he
added, there were many encouraging signs, including economic
recoveries in some countries, easing trade imbalances and
shrinking budget deficits.
"That is more than we would have expected last year," he
told German news magazine Spiegel.
Asked about any further cuts to interest rates after the ECB
cut its main refinancing rate to 0.25 percent in November,
Draghi said: "at the moment we don't see a need for any urgent
action." There could be "no talk of deflation" in the euro zone,
he added.
Draghi expressed satisfaction that the fears and warnings of
some German economists about his monetary policies had proved
unfounded.
"There was this perverse fear that things would only get
worse.... each time we heard, 'oh God this Italian is destroying
Germany'". The very opposite has happened, Draghi said, noting
inflation was low and uncertainty had eased.
Asked about the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start
scaling back its bond-buying programme, Draghi said market
reaction had been muted, showing markets were much more
resilient than last year.
(Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)