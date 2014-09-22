BRUSSELS, Sept 22 Following are comments by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, speaking at a
quarterly hearing before the European Parliament's Committee on
Economic and Monetary Affairs on Monday.
FURTHER ECB STEPS
We stand ready to use additional unconventional instruments
within our mandate, and alter the size and/or the composition of
our unconventional interventions should it become necessary to
further address risks of a too prolonged period of low
inflation.
STRUCTURAL REFORM
Courageous structural reforms and improvements in the
competitiveness of the corporate sector are key to improving
business environment. This would foster the urgently needed
investment and create greater demand for credit. Structural
reforms thus crucially complement the ECB's accommodative
monetary policy stance and further empower the effective
transmission of monetary policy.
TLTROs
While it is yet too early to assess the impact of the TLTROs
on the broader economy, their announcement already had a
noticeable positive impact on financial market sentiment.
Overall, we expect the TLTROs to act as a powerful tool to
strengthen the transmission of monetary policy and facilitate
new credit flows to the real economy, given the predominantly
bank-based financing structure of the euro area economy.
ABS RISKS
Under the ABS purchase programme we will be purchasing
senior and guaranteed mezzanine tranches. Regarding senior
securities, we would buy only those assets that are eligible for
Eurosystem operations. So, we have ample experience with
managing and understanding the risks associated with this asset
class.
...
The total stock of eligible securities which is currently
outstanding - held in investors' portfolios or retained by the
originating banks - is already sizeable. We are confident that
it will grow as a result of our presence in the market.
Over time, as our purchases contribute to a normalisation in
trading conditions, secondary market and issuance activity will
expand in those segments that are currently inactive.
ECONOMY
The economic recovery in the euro area is losing momentum.
Following some moderate expansion in recent quarters, growth of
the euro area real GDP came to a halt in the second quarter of
this year. The early information on economic conditions which we
received over the summer has been somewhat weaker than expected.
...
Unacceptably high unemployment and continued weak credit
growth are likely to curb the strength of the recovery. The
risks surrounding the expected expansion are clearly on the
downside. In particular, heightened geopolitical tensions could
dampen business and consumer confidence. Risks of insufficient
structural reforms could weigh on the business environment.
...
We will closely monitor risks to price developments looking
forward. We will focus in particular on the possible
repercussions of dampened growth dynamics, geopolitical
developments, exchange rate developments and the pass-through of
our monetary policy measures.
