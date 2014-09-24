(Adds further details and quotes)
PARIS, Sept 24 The European Central Bank will
keep monetary policy loose for as long as it takes to push
ultra-low inflation in the euro zone back up closer to the two
percent level, its president Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
With data showing the single currency zone's economy having
ground to a halt in the second quarter, Draghi told French radio
the ECB would do all in its power to stimulate growth but
reaffirmed that euro zone countries needed to make their
economies fitter.
"Monetary policy will remain accommodative for a long time
and I can tell you that the (ECB) Governing Council is unanimous
in committing itself to using the tools at its disposal to bring
inflation back to just under two percent," Draghi, speaking
through an interpreter, told Europe 1 radio.
Referring to signs of growth elsewhere in the world economy,
he said ECB policy would remain accommodative even "while other
countries' monetary policy may gradually acknowledge recovery is
taking place".
Draghi has in recent days signalled the bank was ready to
use additional unconventional tools to spur inflation and
growth. He gave no information of these, but noted: "Interest
rates will remain low because they can't get much lower."
On the efforts of countries such as France to push through
measures to make their economies more competitive, he said: "The
risk of doing too little is higher than the risk of doing too
much. These reforms have been planned for years - now they must
be implemented."
Consumer inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro rose
0.1 percent month-on-month in August for a 0.4 percent
year-on-year increase, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said
last week, revising upwards its initial estimate, from Aug. 29,
of a 0.3 percent annual gain.
Inflation has fallen steadily since the end of 2011,
reflecting a weak euro zone economy and near-record
unemployment, after a debt crisis nearly ripped the bloc apart.
Economic growth came to a standstill in the second quarter and
Italy has slipped back into its third recession since 2008.
Draghi said he saw no danger of outright deflation in the
euro zone, saying the biggest danger came from unemployment.
(Reporting by Mark John, Editing by Brian Love)